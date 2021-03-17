ED sends notice to Home Secy in connection to Metro Diary share transfer probe; it's harassment, says TMC

Kolkata: A notice has been sent to the state Home secretary HK Dwivedi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the probe of Metro Dairy's share transfer to a private firm.



TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee raised her voice against such notice to government officers at the time of elections. "All these are sheer harassment to government officers when they are busy at this time of the election," she said.

ED is conducting a probe in connection with transfer of share from Metro Dairy, the public-private partnership project in 1996, to a private company.

Sources said that the state government had approved the sale of 47 per cent of Metro Dairy to the private company at around Rs 84.5 crore.

The investigating agency has also conducted raid in the office of the private company to whom the shares were sold.