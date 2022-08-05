ED raids flat allegedly linked to Arpita & Partha
KOLKATA: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Thursday conducted a raid at the flat inside a housing complex on Panditia Road.
Reportedly ED sources claimed that the property was gifted to Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee but the name of the owner is different in
the registration certificate of the flat.
According to sources, on Thursday morning ED officials reached Rabindra Sarovar police station for the formalities before breaking the door of the flat to gain access.
Earlier ED officials went to the flat but failed to enter as it was locked.
From the police station ED officials went to the flat with a key maker who broke open the lock.
This apart, ED officials have found that there are 31 insurance policies active in the name of Arpita Mukherjee where Chatterjee is nominee.
Also a company styled as 'Apa Utility Service' was found registered in the name Chatterjee and Mukherjee.
Meanwhile, ED officials have got information from the 22 mobile phones seized from Mukherjee's Belgharia flat. ED had sought help from technical experts to retrieve the contents of the mobile phones.
