ED plea to take Saigal on transit remand to Delhi junked

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court on Tuesday rejected the appeal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take Saigal Hossain to Delhi on transit remand.



Hossain who was the bodyguard of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal is lodged at Asansol correctional home in connection with the cattle smuggling case being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A few days ago ED officers went to the Asansol correctional home and interrogated Hossain, later he was arrested. Earlier, ED had appealed for Hossain's custody to take him to Delhi on transit remand at the Special CBI court in Asansol, the same was turned down by the magistrate.

ED moved the High Court. On Tuesday, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh rejected ED's appeal. However, he mentioned that ED may appeal for a production warrant at the concerned court in Delhi. Meanwhile, CBI on Tuesday questioned a local businessman in Bolpur who was reportedly close to Anubrata Mondal.