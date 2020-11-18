ED issues notice to Mukul Roy

Kolkata: BJP vice president in Bengal, Mukul Roy has been issued a notice by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Saradha financial scam case.

According to sources, Roy had earlier asked to submit several documents including details of assets of him and his wife's. Though he sent several documents through e-mail a few months ago, the ED officials found those incomplete. For the reason ED again sent a notice for submission of complete documents including details of Income Tax returns. Roy has been asked to furnish the documents within seven days of receiving the notice.