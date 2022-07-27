ED grills Partha; summons ex-chairman of WBBSE

Kolkata: Former Education minister Partha Chatterjee was brought to Kolkata by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning from Bhubaneswar in an air ambulance. Chatterjee arrived in Kolkata at around 6.30 am and was taken straight to the ED office for questioning, officials said.



While Chatterjee was being taken out of the airport terminal in a wheelchair, he was asked for his comments about the statement of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee 'if found guilty will be duly punished', to which the former Education minister replied: "she is right".

The ED officials started questioning Chatterjee after allowing him to rest for a while.

Sources informed that Chatterjee was asked several questions regarding his involvement in the SSC recruitment procedure and who else was involved in it.

Sources informed that the ED found documents of several immovable properties which reportedly belonged to Chatterjee.

The ED on Wednesday also grilled Arpita Mukherjee. According to sources, several properties were found to be registered in her name.

Chatterjee's official car, used by him for over 15 years, was on Tuesday surrendered in the state Assembly, officials said.

Meanwhile, the ED has summoned the former Chairman of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Manik Bhattacharya. He has been asked to appear before the ED officials on Wednesday at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake.

On the other hand, state Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Tuesday demanded a time-bound probe into the job scam case.

He also stated that Chatterjee's arrest will not have any adverse impact on the Parliamentary Affairs of the state Assembly.

"I don't think that the arrest will have any adverse impact on the Parliamentary Affairs of the West Bengal Assembly. If someone falls sick or is absent, it won't stop the functioning of the state government or the House.

"But I think there should be a time-bound probe into the matter. It is unacceptable that the investigation would continue for years. I am hopeful that the truth will come out soon," Banerjee said.