ED didn't attach my assets, says Kunal

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that none of his properties were attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the central agency stated that they had attached his properties along with MP Shatabdi Roy and Director of Saradha, Debjani Mukherjee worth Rs 3 crore.



On Saturday, the central agency tweeted: "ED has attached properties worth Rs. 3Cr pertaining to Kunal Ghosh Ex-Rajya Sabha MP from TMC (CEO Media Group Saradha), Satabdi Roy Lok Sabha MP from TMC (Brand Ambassador Saradha) and also of Debjani Mukhejree who is director Saradha Group of companies in Saradha Chit Fund case."

Later, Ghosh claimed in reality he had returned the money to the central agency. He also claimed that though he appealed before the ED officials to return the money in 2017, Ghosh faced tremendous difficulties to arrange money as a huge amount of money was spent for his legal battle and his mother's illness. He also claimed that Roy also returned money which she earned from Saradha. Ghosh raised questions as to why Mithun Chakraborty's name was not on the list. I have returned the money which I had earned from Saradha and had paid income tax. Mithun Chakraborty returned the money later which he had taken without completing his work. Why his name is not mentioned?" asked Ghosh.