ED custody of Partha & Arpita extended by two more days

KOLKATA: Former Education minister Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee have been remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for two more days after they were produced at the Special PMLA court on Wednesday.



On Wednesday, Chatterjee and Mukherjee were taken to the Joka ESI Hospital for health check up before their court production.

After the check up they were taken to the Special PMLA court in Bichar Bhaban. Lawyers appearing for Chatterjee appealed for his bail on the ground that nothing was found from his residence.

On the other hand, lawyer of ED appealed for their custody for three more days. ED also claimed that a few flats were bought in the name of a company jointly owned by Chatterjee and Mukherjee.

After the hearing, Chatterjee and Mukherjee were remanded to ED custody for two days. Meanwhile, an ED team went to the garden house 'Apa' in Shantiniketan. The caretaker of the house was questioned. A place inside the garden house complex was also dug by the ED officials suspecting that something might have been hidden there. However, till last reports came in the raid was still on but nothing had been found so far.