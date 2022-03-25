ED asks Abhishek to appear again on March 29

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a fresh summon to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, asking him to appear before it for questioning on March 29 in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in Bengal, officials said on Thursday.

The agency will continue to record the statement of Banerjee (34) in the case.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary was questioned by ED officials for about eight hours in New Delhi on Monday (March 21). That was the second time he was questioned in the case. He was first grilled by ED officials in September last year. Banerjee's role and links with the other accused in the case are being investigated.