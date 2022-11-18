ED arrests Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case

kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested the Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal in connection with the cross border cattle smuggling case probe.

He will be produced at the local court on Friday seeking his custody for interrogation. Sources informed that ED may also appeal for Anubrata's production warrant from Rouse Avenue court in Delhi.

On Thursday a team of ED officers went to the Asansol correctional home to interrogate Anubrata.

After almost five and a half hours of interrogation the Trinamool Congress leader was arrested. At present Anubrata's bodyguard Saigal Hossain is being interrogated by the ED in Delhi who was arrested and taken to Delhi a few days ago. ED also had summoned Anubrata's daughter Sukanya Mondal and his accountant Manish Kothai who were interrogated several times. Sources informed that Sukanya had told the ED officials that she does not know anything as his father used to look after the financial transactions. CBI had reportedly found a good number of immovable assets which are registered in the name of Anubrata and his daughter. Both were found to be winners of multiple lottery.