Eco Park to remain open from 2:30 pm to 8:30 pm till October 31

KOLKATA: Eco Park in New Town will remain open from 2.30 pm till 8.30 pm till October 31.



The move of revising the timing comes with a number of requests for changing the timing of the Eco Park due to the intense summer heat prevailing across the state.

"There is hardly any visitors in the Park during the afternoon because of the heat. People are

preferring the late afternoon and the evening. Many office goers also visit the park after their day's work. So we will have the

revised timings from Tuesday," a senior official of West Bengal

Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (Hidco), the custodian of the Park said.

Earlier, the timing of the Eco Park was from 12 am till 7.30 pm.