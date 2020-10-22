Eco Park takes steps to adhere to Covid norms

Kolkata: Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) has taken elaborate measures to ensure that the visitors at Eco Park follow the COVID-19 protocol during the Durga Puja.



Of the six gates at the park, four will be kept open. At a time 50 people will be allowed inside the Eco Park. Wearing mask is mandatory along with carrying sanitiser. CCCTV cameras will keep a tab on the visitors.

The visitors can enjoy cycling and ride the toy train. The paddle boats and other rides will be opened to the visitors in phases.

Eco Park was thrown open to the public on October 17 after a gap of six months. A total of 3,185 people visited the park since its opening.

Eco Park is one of the biggest urban parks in the country that stands on 480 acres of land and is surrounded by water body covering an area on 104 acres.

It is expected that as visitors cannot enter the Puja pandals following an order of High Court, the rush in Eco Park is likely to go up during the Pujas.

Debashis Sen, chairman of HIDCO said that every possible step has been taken so that the visitors can enter the park maintaining COVID-19 protocol.