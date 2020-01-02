Eco Park emerges as top tourist spot in city on first day of 2020

Kolkata: As the City of Joy stepped into the new decade, Eco Park emerged as the highest crowd-puller on January 1, with the footfall reaching a staggering 1.17 lakh.



Record shows that around 28,678 people visited Science City while 88,000 people visited Alipur Zoo. Meanwhile, around 33,501 people visited Victoria Memorial and around 13,000 people visited Nicco Park.

Eco Park has been coming up as the most sought-after site in and around Kolkata in the past few years. The biggest urban park in the country stands on 480 acres of land and is surrounded by 102 acres of waterbody.

The miniature replicas of the seven wonders of the world attracted the highest number of people, because of their unique architecture. It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Mamata Banrjee had requested the Housing Infrastructure Development Authority (HIDCO) to set up the miniature replicas, so that people could see and have a feel of the seven wonders of the world.

The Japanese Garden with the Pagoda attracted a large group of people.

This was for the first time that the revellers were not allowed to bring food from outside. Instead, food stalls were set up to cater to the visitors with mouth watering dishes.

Elaborate arrangements had been made for trouble-free tour at the park for the visitors. In addition to the existing ticket counters, temporary counters were set up as well to handle the rush.

155 CCTV cameras had been installed inside the park, including 20 special cameras to intensify vigil, particularly along the lake.

If any person, particularly children, is found loitering along the waterbody without being accompanied by anyone, the cameras will spot the person and security personnel will immediately rush to the spot.

To ensure smooth and safe journey of the visitors to the park, 100 state buses have been deployed.