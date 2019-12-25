Eco Park emerges as one of top hotspots for Christmas revellers

Kolkata: Eco Park, the biggest urban park in the country, was one of the star attractions for Christmas revellers on Wednesday.



Elaborate arrangements were made for trouble-free tour at the park by the visitors. In addition to the existing ticket counters, temporary counters were made for the revellers as well to handle the rush.

It was for the first time that the visitors were not allowed to take any food inside Eco Park. Food courts have been set up and several delicacies and cuisines are available for the visitors for the festive season.

It has earlier been found that many visitors throw plastic cups, plates and glasses on the road, which subsequently makes it difficult to keep the area clean.

Two layers of barricades were made along the lake inside the park, which covers 112 acres. Disaster management teams were deployed to tackle any emergency. Watchtowers have also been put up to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

155 CCTV cameras have been installed inside the park, including 20 special cameras to intensify vigil particularly along the lake. If any person, particularly children, are found loitering along the waterbody without being accompanied by anyone, the cameras will spot the child and security personnel will immediately rush to the spot. To ensure smooth and safe journey of the visitors, 100 state buses have been deployed. The district magistrate of North 24-Parganas was approached to provide additional transport, to cope with the festive rush.

Thousands of people thronged the seven wonders of the world, one of the top attractions inside Eco Park. Officials of the Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) were present at the park to oversee the arrangements.