ECI transfers 3 poll officers

Kolkata: Ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls, Election Commission of India (ECI) transferred three senior officials posted in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in the state on Monday.



The officials are Joint CEO Anamika Majumdar, Additional CEO Saibal Barman and Deputy CEO Amitjyoti Bhattacharya. These officials had conducted elections in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2016 Assembly election. With the transfer of these officials, the number of officials in the office of CEO becomes 10.

Meanwhile, the state government has transferred three IAS officers on Monday. Priyadarshini Bhattacharya, an IAS officer of 2018 batch, has been transferred as the Executive Magistrate of Alipurduar Sadar. She was working as the OSD

in the MSME department. Rajat Nanda, a 2013 batch

IAS officer, has been transferred as Additional District Magistrate Howrah. He was working as ADM Murshidabad. Anshul Gupta has been made the ADM Murshidabad. He was working as ADM West Midnapore.

The state government also transferred 11 WBCS (Executive) officers on Monday afternoon.