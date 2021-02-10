ECI posts 3 new officers

KOLKATA: Ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, the Election Commission of India posted three new officers at the CEO office on Tuesday in place of three officers who were removed nine days back.



Bijit Kumar Dhar presently posted as special secretary tribal development has been posted as Additional CEO replacing Saibal Barman. Barman is taking over as Additional Secretary in the state Finance department.

Arindam Niyogi now joint secretary Land & Land Reforms has been posted as joint secretary at the CEO office. He replaces Anamika Majumdar who is posted as joint secretary in the state Panchayat and Rural Development department.

Amitjyoti Bhattacharji who was Deputy Secretary at CEO office will now be on special duty at the CMO responsible for monitoring of program implementation and grievance cell. Sourav Barik who was deputy secretary at the state Health and Family Welfare is posted in place of Bhattacharji.