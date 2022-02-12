ECI launches voter awareness contest; March 15 deadline set for entries

KOLKATA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched a national voter awareness contest with the theme 'My Vote is my Future - Power of One Vote' to encourage voter participation.



The National Voter Awareness Contest, launched on the occasion of National Voters' Day by the Election

Commission of India's SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation), have five categories – Quiz Contest, Slogan Contest, Song Contest, Video Making Contest and Poster Design Contest.

The participants of song contest, video making contest and poster design contest can be institutional, professional and amateur.

There is no age restrictions for the participants to take part in the contest.

The participant can go through detailed guidelines, terms and conditions on the contest website ecisveepin.nic.in/contest.

The participants shall email the entries along with the details to votercontest@eci.gov.in.

The name of the and for which the participant is applying shall be clearly mentioned in the subject of the email.

The winners will get cash prize and e-certificates.

To participate in the quiz contest, the participants shall register on the contest website.

All the entries shall be submitted by March 15, 2022 on the email id votercontest@eci.gov.in along with details of the participants.

"The main objective of the contest is to increase voter participation," said Additional Chief Electoral Officer

Sanjay Basu.