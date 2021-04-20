EC transfers 3 IPS officers ahead of sixth phase polling

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) removed four senior police officers, including three IPS officers, on Monday.



Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Monday criticised the decision of the ECI and tweeted: "EC = Extremely Compromised. EC transfers 4 officers, 48 hours before the poll and almost 45 days after the Model (Modi) Code of Conduct has come into effect. N N Tripathi, same person who was made in-charge of Nandigram, now shifted to Birbhum. Was State Govt consulted? Of course not!"

On Monday, the ECI sent a list to the state government informing removal of Superintendent of Police (SP), East Burdwan, Bhaskar Mukherjee; Birbhum SP Meeraj Khalid; Commissioner of Police (CP), Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC), Sukesh Jain and SDPO, Bolpur, Abhishek Roy.

Replacing them, the ECI posted SP, Counter Insurgency Force (CIF) Ajeet Singh Yadav as the SP of East Burdwan whereas DIG, Cyber Crime of the CID, Mitesh Jain has been posted as the CP, ADPC. Nagendra Nath Tripathi, the 2009-batch IPS who was earlier given the charge of Nandigram by the ECI has been posted as the SP, Birbhum. 2018-batch IPS, Nagaraj Devarakonda has been posted as the SDPO, Bolpur. The ECI has also directed that the officers who were removed must not be posted in any election-related posts.

It may be mentioned that the election in East Burdwan is scheduled to be held on April 22. The poll date in West Burdwan under the ADPC is scheduled on April 26 and the election in Birbhum is set to take place on April 29.