EC to deploy 789 companies of Central forces

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) has decided to deploy 789 companies of Central forces during the 4th phase elections spreading across 44 Assembly constituencies in seven districts on April 10.



This will be the highest force concentration so far in the ongoing elections that has already witnessed three phases."We had asked for 1000 companies of central forces with the 4th and the 5th phase of elections involving 44 ACs and 45 ACs respectively. Presently there are 800 companies of Central forces in the state and another 200 companies are expected to reach by early Friday morning. This 200 companies will mostly come from Assam. The additional forces will be deployed in North Bengal on April 10," a senior EC official said.

As per deployment pattern prepared by the Commission the 9 constituencies of Cooch Behar that are going for the poll on Saturday will have 187 companies of Central forces in 3229 booths spread across 1882 premises across the district.

This will have a concentration of approximately 5.7 personnel per booth—the highest in the 4th phase among the seven districts. The 11 constituencies of South 24-Parganas will have a deployment of 184 companies. Five of these 11 constituencies Jadavpur, Kasba, Behala East, Behala West and Tollygunge that falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Kolkata Police 100 companies of forces have been allotted.

"There will be a major concentration of forces for the Assembly constituencies of Kolkata where elections will be held in 2343 booths across 721 premises.

There will be 174 companies of Central forces for the 10 Assembly constituencies in Hooghly district, 140 companies for the 9 Assembly constituencies of Howrah district and another 98 companies for Alipurduar district.

The commission has allocated 6 companies of Central forces for Jalpaiguri as it shares border with Alipurduar. The rest of the forces after poll deployment will be used for guarding the strong-rooms and containing the post poll violence.

EC has also decided to increase security of women candidates, hold re-poll at a booth at Jangipara, and have one ARO in each constituency as in-charge of webcasting.