EC to deploy 618 units of Central forces

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to deploy 618 companies of Central forces in the third phase of Bengal Assembly elections scheduled on April 6, in which 31 Assembly constituencies in three districts – South 24-Parganas, Hooghly and Howrah—will go to polls.



South 24-Parganas divided into three police districts including Baruipur, Diamond Harbour and Sunderbans—will witness the highest deployment with 396 companies of Central paramilitary forces for its 5,544 booths with a concentration of approximately 5.1 personnel per booth.

According to sources in the Commission, out of the 396 companies 151 companies will be deployed in Baruipur PD, 113 companies in Diamond Harbour and another 132 companies have been commissioned for Sunderbans PD. 89 companies of Central forces have already been stationed in South 24-Parganas, which pushes up the number of forces to 707 companies, the highest deployment in this election so far. Four Assembly constituencies in the district already witnessed polls on April 1 during the second phase.

"The state police will be used mainly to manage the outer ring of the premises and maintain the law and order of the area. The 100-metre security ring in and around the booths will be managed by the Central forces," a senior Election Commission official said.

There will be 88 companies for 8 Assembly constituencies in Hooghly and 133 for 7 constituencies in Howrah with a concentration of 4.1 personnel per booth in 5,120 booths in these two districts. Additionally, another 11 companies of Central forces have been sanctioned for the Howrah Police Commissionerate area and 4 companies for Kolkata to maintain law-and-order situation. These two areas will have polls in the later phases.

According to sources in the Commission, presently there are 800 companies of Central forces in the state and another 200 companies will come to the state after April 8, taking the total count to 1000 companies before the 4th phase, in which 44 Assembly constituencies will have polls on April 10.