EC to deploy 52 units of Central Forces for bypolls in 3 Assembly constituencies

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) will be deploying 52 companies of Central Forces for the bypolls in three seats in Bengal including Bhowanipore where polling is scheduled on September 30. Moreover, there will be a police observer in Bhowanipore.



The move comes with the EC laying special emphasis on security to ensure maximum voters' participation in the electoral process. Apart from Bhowanipore, bypolls will be held at Samsherganj and Jangipur seats in Murshidabad.

According to EC sources, 15 companies reached the state on Tuesday, which will be used presently for maintenance of law and order. There will be 7 companies of CRPF, 4 companies of BSF, 2 companies of SSB and one company each from CISF and ITBP.

In Bhowanipore, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee is pitted against Priyanka Tibrewal of BJP and Srijib Biswas of CPI(M).

The Congress has already announced that they will not field candidate for the Bhowanipore bypolls.

All the three candidates have filed their nomination and have started campaigning.

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state Agriculture minister—who was elected from Bhowanipore Assembly seat in 2021 Assembly polls resigned to make room for Banerjee.

Veteran TMC leaders, including Subrata Mukherjee, Saugata Roy, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas are likely to take part in the door-to-door campaigning along with the ward coordinators and party workers.

Of the eight wards that fall under Bhowanipore Assembly seat, seven are under TMC while one is under CPI(M).

Banerjee is required to win a seat in the state Assembly by November, in conformity with the constitutional provisions in order to continue as Chief Minister.

The Constitution allows a non-member of a state legislature or Parliament to continue in a ministerial position without getting elected only for six months.