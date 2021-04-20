EC should stop playing with the lives of people: Mamata

Darjeeling: "With folded hands I urge the Election Commission of India not to play with the lives of people on the instructions of BJP. You should club the remaining poll phases and hold it on a single day. This will save many lives," stated Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, addressing a rally in Chakulia in North Dinajpur.



On Monday she addressed three back-to-back rallies at Chakulia, Hemtabad and Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur before departing for Kolkata. She, however, kept her addresses brief as per her prior announcement— not to engage her supporters for long hours owing to the growing Covid menace.

North Dinajpur will be going to polls on April 22 and Monday was the last date of campaigning before the 72 hour long silent period came into effect.

"They are steadfast in holding the elections in 8 phases just to keep the BJP happy. The Prime Minister still has a number of scheduled election campaign meetings in Bengal and they will ensure that he completes them," alleged Banerjee.

She further stated that lakhs and lakhs of goons have been brought to Bengal from outside to spread Covid, money, riots and divisive politics.

"The Modi, Amit Shah Syndicate is ruining the whole country. For six months they did not do anything to check Covid. They did not ensure steady supply of medicine, oxygen. They just campaigned and spread Covid and lies. There is shortage of medicines and oxygen in the country now," retorted Banerjee.

The TMC supremo stated that the Prime Minister is to be blamed for the sorry state of affairs in the second wave of Covid.

"Why didn't you do anything during the six months of window period when Covid cases had subsided considerably? You were busy spending crores of rupees for your campaigns. If you would have acted responsibly nothing would have happened," remarked Banerjee, training guns at Prime Minister Modi.

Banerjee stated that she is keeping a close tab on the Covid-9 situation and was in constant touch with the administrative top brass. "Many of the facilities that we were using as safe houses have been taken up by the ECI for election purpose. The administration will take up Netaji Indoor stadium and Salt Lake stadium to use these as safe houses. 20 per cent Covid-19 beds have been increased," added Banerjee.

"This election is an election to save Bengal, to preserve the culture, tradition, languages and self respect of Bengal. Every vote is important. Everyone has to vote. Don't waste your votes. Vote for TMC," urged Banerjee.