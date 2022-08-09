EC sets ball rolling for Panchayat elections to be held early next yr
kolkata: The state Election Commission (SEC) has started preparations in full swing with the objective to hold the Panchayat elections in the state early next year. A workshop was held on 'Delimitation of Constituencies and Reservation of seats' in connection with the ensuing Panchayat polls.
The District Panchayat & Rural Development Officer (DPRDO) attended the workshop that was held at the conference hall of the state Election Commission in Kolkata. "State Election Commissioner shared his views and perspective and asked the DPRDOs to abide by the laws while preparation of the delimitation and reservation of seats. The latter also shared their perspective on the entire process," a senior SEC official said.
The DPRDOs were asked to furnish a list regarding delimitation of constituencies and reservation of seats by September 16, so that the Commission can publish a draft of the voter list soon after it.
The last delimitation was held 10 years back, a SEC official said.
