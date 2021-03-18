EC removes SP Howrah (Rural) as wife is contesting polls

KOLKATA: The Election Commission on Wednesday removed Soumya Roy from his post as Superintendent of Police Howrah (Rural) and appointed Shrihari Pandey, an IPS officer of 2011 batch in his place. The move comes with the IPS offcer's wife Lovely Maitra who is an actor contesting the Assembly elections as Trinamool Congress candidate from Sonarpur Dakshin seat in South 24-Parganas district.

Roy as per instructions of the Commission should be assigned a post that is not associated with the election duty till the poll process is completed.

"As per rules of the Commission, a person cannot be involved in election duty if his/her family member is contesting the elections. Hence, the removal of Roy is a general principle," an EC official said.

Anil Kumar Sharma former DGP Intelligence Punjab, who has been recently appointed as the second Special Police Observer for Bengal reached the city on Wednesday morning to assess poll preparedness in the state. Special Police Observer, Vivek Dubey along with Special General Observer Ajay Nayek are already in the state for a fortnight.