EC removes DEOs of S Dinajpur, East & West Burdwan

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday removed District Magistrates who happens to be the District Election Officers (DEOs) of three districts — South Dinajpur, East Burdwan and West Burdwan.

The EC in a communiqué to the state Chief Secretary has directed that DEOs' of South Dinajpur Nikhil Nirmal, Enaur Rahman of East Burdwan and of West Burdwan Purnendu Kumar Maji should be removed with immediate effect and post C. Murugan (2007 IAS), Shilpa Gaurisaria (2009 IAS) and Anurag Srivastava (2007 IAS) respectively as DEOs of the three districts.

The Commission has reiterated that the transferred officials should not be assigned any election duty and the joining report should be sent to the Commission by 10 am on Thursday.

East Burdwan is bound for polls on April 17 during the 5th phase of polls, West Burdwan will have polls during 6th phase on April 22 while during the 7th phase on

April 26, South Dinajpur will have polls.