EC orders repolling at booth in Jangipara

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday directed the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to hold re-polling at a booth under Jangipara Assembly constituency in Hooghly district. The repolling will be held on April 10 at room number 2 of Paramandapur Prathamik Vidyalay from 7.00 am to 6.30 pm.



After two women candidates—Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s Sujata Mondal Khan and BJP's Papiya Adhikary—were allegedly assaulted during the third phase of polls on April 6, the Election Commission is planning to strengthen security measures for all women candidates from the next phase of polling. The restructuring of security will not be restricted to high-profile candidates only. The EC has instructed all the district administration to review the security aspects of the women candidates.

Meanwhile, the Commission instructed the district administration of Hooghly to provide widest possible publicity by beating of drums and other measures about the fresh polls at the Jangipara booth. Candidates should be informed in writing about the re-polling, the EC asked. The Commission has also decided to depute one ARO (Assistant Returning Officer) for each Assembly constituency as in-charge of the webcasting exercise carried out during the elections from the 4th phase of polls. The Commission carries out webcasting in at least 50 per cent of the total booths during each phase of elections. Some technical issues related to webcasting had cropped up during the second phase of polls. State CEO Aariz Aftab held a number of meetings with concerned officials for smooth conduct of the exercise. The Commission appointed Priyanka Singha as the District Election Officer (DEO) of East Burdwan after Shilpa Gaurisaria (IAS 2009) cited some personal reasons for not taking charge as the DEO. Earlier, the Commission had placed Gaurisaria as the DM of the district that is going to polls on April 17.

Meanwhile, being unsatisfied with the report submitted by the Superintendent of Police, the Commission again sought a detailed report on the attack on Sujata Mondal Khan from the district commission.