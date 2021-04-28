EC orders 3-day surveillance of Anubrata, TMC calls move 'biased'

Kolkata: After Election Commission (EC) of India on Tuesday directed the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to put Trinamool Congress (TMC) district president of Birbhum, Anubrata Mondal, under strict surveillance of Executive Magistrate and Central forces from 5 pm on April 27 to 7 am on April 30, Trinamool Congress (TMC) dubs the poll body's action as 'biased.'



The poll panel has further directed to arrange for videography with date-time stamping. Birbhum is scheduled to go to polls on April 29. The Commission has directed constituting of a team for the purpose. The team will comprise Central forces personnel under a local Magistrate. The Commission said the step was taken in view of serious complaints and feedback received from various sources and as per report of the District Election Officer and Superintendent of Police, Birbhum.

"The Commission has been playing the role of the event management group of the BJP. A number of BJP leaders have been using provocative language but the Commission has taken no such step against them. The people of Birbhum will give a befitting reply by casting their votes against the BJP," said TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

Similar action was taken against Mondal during the last Assembly elections in 2016 and Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

"It is a routine programme and the match cannot be stopped (khela bondho hobe na)," said Mondal adding that such a move by the Commission would not be able to stop landslide victory of TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee.