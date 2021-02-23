EC makes app for random posting of cops, poll officers

KOLKATA: The Election Commission of India is developing an IT application for randomisation of all police personnel and voting related officials so that they can discharge their duties properly in their respective place of posting without buckling under any sort of local political pressure.

Neither police personnel nor election officials will be able to know their posting beforehand.

The police and the political parties will be formed randomly through this special application software with no human interference.

"There will be two sets of data embedded in the IT application- one for the police force and another for the election related officials.

The database for the police force will have a detailed availability of the forces- their strength as per district and police stations, their individual working place and their place of residence.

In case of polling officials the database will have details of the polling and presiding officers," an official said.

As per instructions from the Commission, the state government has already transferred police officials who are posted more than 3 years in a police station