EC holds all-party meet, says will publish draft electoral roll for 2022 on Nov 1

KOLKATA: The Election Commission (EC) held an all-party meeting on Thursday to communicate to them that the draft electoral roll for 2022 would be published by the Commission on November 1.



Following this, the Commission will start the process of revision in the voter list and release the final voter list on January 5, 2022.

The revision in the voter list includes inclusion and transfer of voters in a new Assembly constituency, new inclusion of overseas electors, objection or seeking deletion of names, correction of entries in electoral rolls and transposition of enrolled electors from one polling station to another within the same Assembly constituency.

Trinamool Congress has urged state CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) Aariz Aftab to take all possible measures for an error-free electoral list.

According to the 2021 voter list, the total number of electors was 73294980.

The total number of male electors was 37366306 and the female electors were 35927084. There were 1430 third gender voters and 112642 service electors in the state.