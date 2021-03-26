EC has become BJP's commission, alleges Mamata

Datan: On the last day of campaigning for the first phase of polls on March 27, accusing the BJP of "using the Election Commission (EC) to finish regional political parties", Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Thursday assured that her party will come out victorious despite all state officers being transferred "following directions" of the saffron camp.



"BJP is interfering in the functioning of the EC. It seems as if it (EC) has turned into BJP's commission. I heard while travelling to Datan in my helicopter that again several Superintendents of Police (SP) and District Magistrates (DM) have been changed as per BJP's directions. I would like to say that you cannot help BJP win the election even by changing all state officers. Rest assured of our win. Do not forget the officers whom you are bringing in are also our people," Banerjee said.

Expressing her resentment, she said: "Why will the central police not be under the EC like that of the state police? It shows your (EC's) step-motherly attitude towards the political parties that are fighting against BJP. We do not expect such an attitude from you."

On Thursday, SP of Diamond Harbour and Cooch Behar along with DM (DEO) Jhargram were changed besides ADG West Zone and DCP South Kolkata.

Stating that the EC may showcause her by sending '10 letters' for her statement, Banerjee mentioned that she "hardly cares" as she "fights fearlessly" and only considers the people's verdict to be of utmost significance.

Raising the question of whether the "EC has to follow every direction of BJP leaders", she asked: "What does BJP give you that you are posting officers as per their demands?"

"We are following all your directions. But your approach towards us is unexpected. There are many regional political parties in the country. Trinamool Congress is also a political party like BJP. I would like to say that it would be your mistake if you think of crushing all regional political parties. Bengal will prove you wrong," she said.

Stating the transfer of her security officer Vivek Sahay to be most unfortunate and would come up as a major issue in future, Banerjee alleged that "BJP leaders are hatching plans with the EC officers" (to defeat Trinamool Congress). "But it is not that easy.

BJP knows well that they have lost this match (Bengal Assembly polls). So they are playing the game of changing officers using the EC. Your salary would remain the same despite changing the maximum number of officers," she said while addressing a rally at Datan where the polls are going to be held on March 27.

The election at Midnapore Assembly constituency where Banerjee held another rally on Thursday, is also going to be held after 48 hours. The TMC chairperson's meeting at Midnapore was her last campaign in the areas where polls are going to be held in the first phase.

Banerjee on Thursday began her poll campaign in South 24-Parganas a part of which is going for polls in the second phase on April 1.

Without naming ISF, Banerjee said at Patharpratima that "a new political party has come up to support BJP by dividing the minority votes. BJP sent them by giving money. Please do not vote for its candidates if you want to be in peace and lead a secured life". She also took a dig at CPI(M) and Congress alleging that they are also helping the BJP in the state.

Banerjee also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah of "threatening everyone".

They are also planning to bring in people from Odisha to loot votes.

"Such a Prime Minister should not take birth in any part of the world," she said taking a swipe at 'defector' Suvendu Adhikari who "is now touching the feet of the Prime Minister to save all his black money".

She also assured "something good" for her party workers who will diligently guard the strong rooms till the day of counting.

On March 27, 30 Assembly constituencies across five districts of south and western parts of Bengal go to the polls.