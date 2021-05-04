EC defers polls in Samsherganj & Jangipur for indefinite period

KOLKATA: The Election Commission on Monday announced deferment of elections for an indefinite period in Samsherganj and Jangipur seats in Murshidabad district in Bengal amid surge in Covid cases.



Earlier, the Commission had rescheduled the polls on these two seats to May 16 (Sunday) after two candidate of Sanjukta Morcha died of COVID-19.

The elections in both these seats were scheduled to be held on April 26 during the seventh phase of polls.

However, with back-to-back deaths of the Congress candidate from Samsherganj Rezaul Haque and RSP

candidate Pradip Nandi from Jangipur due to Covid, the poll panel was compelled to postpone the polls in these two seats.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in these seats has also been lifted with immediate effect and will be in operation only after the next notification.

The Commission has also notified the lifting of MCC in the 292 Assembly constituencies in the state.