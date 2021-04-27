EC changes postings of two OCs in Birbhum district

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) changed postings of Officer-in-Charge (OC) of two police stations in Birbhum on Sunday.



One of them, OC of Dubrajpur, Debabrata Sinha, has suffered leg injury. The other one, OC of Nalhati is suffering from Covid.

On the other hand, the Circle Inspector (CI) of Krishnaganj in Krishnanagar police district was made the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of Murshidabad police station. Atish Roy, who was the IC of Murshidabad police station, was posted at the Police Directorate in Bhabani Bhavan.

Srimanta Kumar Bandopadhyay, who was the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Asansol Durgapur police Commissionerate, was posted as the SDPO of Bolpur as the former official was infected with Covid.

Also, Inspector of Directorate of Economic Offences, Shantanu Sinha Biswas, was transferred to the post of Crime Inspector in Jalpaiguri Range.