EC changes deployment pattern of Central Forces





Kolkata: The Election Commission has made significant changes in the deployment pattern of 125 companies of central forces in Bengal and has engaged 18 companies each in North and South 24-Parganas.

According to the new deployment pattern four companies of forces each have been withdrawn from Purulia and Jhargram districts in the Junglemahal for deployment in the two 24-Parganas districts. The deployment in Kolkata has been doubled from 3 companies to 6 companies.

The Commission has already announced the election dates and according to the scheduled voting in North and South 24-Parganas are going to be held in two and three phases respectively. Kolkata (North and South) for the first time this year will have polls in two phases.

Purulia and Jhargram which earlier had 9 companies each will now have 5 companies each. Hooghly, however, will continue to have 9 companies of forces.

The revised pattern of deployment as notified by the EC will be district wise– involving 23 districts of the state including Kolkata. Earlier in the third week of February, before the election dates were announced the Commission had been gradually deploying central forces in 35 places that included districts, police districts and police commissionerates. In the earlier order regarding deployment, North 24-Parganas had the highest allotment of 14 companies with the district being divided into three police districts and two police commissionerates. South 24-Parganas had only 6 companies of central forces.

Four companies have also been withdrawn from Darjeeling with presently only two companies being allotted. Murshidabad will be having 8 companies up from 5 allotted earlier while Howrah will have 7 companies instead of 6 companies. Malda will also have 6 companies instead of 5 .

"The deployment of forces has been revised on the basis of law and order situation in the state in the last 10-12 days after receiving feedback from the DMs and the police top brass. The central forces have been doing route march in the areas of their respective deployment for area domination and confidence building," an official in the Commission said.



