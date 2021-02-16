EC asks state to supply 7.5 cr gloves, sanitisers

Kolkata: The Election Commission has sent requisition to the state administration for procurement of 7.5 crore 'use and throw' hand gloves, huge quantities of sanitisers, thermal guns, soaps and phenyl to conduct the elections in adherence with the Covid-19 health protocols. State CEO Ariz Aftab has already sent instructions to the District Magistrates for adhering to COVID norms. The electors will be given disposable gloves at the booth. They will have to press the EVM button wearing gloves. Wearing of masks is mandatory for the electors. If an elector is found to be running temperature on the voting day, he or she will be provided with a token and asked to come at the last hour of the poll. Covid patients in home quarantine will be allowed to cast their vote at the last hour of the poll under the supervision of health s. There will be postal ballot facilities for the disabled, elderly and those under quarantine. MPOST