EC allows state to pay ex-gratia of Rs 5L for deceased, Rs 2L for injured

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) has given its nod to the state government for giving compensation to the families of the four victims and those injured in firing by Central forces at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district during the 4th phase of elections held on Saturday.



The Commission, however, has imposed certain conditions while handing over such compensation which includes that such awarding of compensation cannot be said during the election campaign and there should be no publicity of the matter. The district magistrate has been given the liberty to give such compensation to the families of the deceased and the injured persons.

The family of the deceased will get Rs 5 lakh while those injured will get Rs 2 lakh as compensation.

With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place due to the ongoing Assembly polls, the state government had sought permission from the Commission. The poll panel has allowed the same with some conditions.