EB get back sporting right from Quess, decks cleared to play in ISL

Kolkata: East Bengal on Friday got the sporting rights from their former investors Quess Corp, boosting their bid to make a foray into the top-tier Indian Super League.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had met East Bengal's top official Debabrata Sarkar on Thursday, expressing her keenness for the red and gold to enter the ISL and the state government is said to be helping them in roping in an investor.

The development has cleared the decks for the century-old club to find a new sponsor. They will now be able to complete the club licensing formalities which will make them eligible to play in either ISL or I-League.

"We have got the sporting rights. The termination is over now and we have got it today," Sarkar said. He, however, did not comment on their potential new investor. With agency inputs