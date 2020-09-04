EB conducts raids at markets to check prices of potatoes

Kolkata: The Enforcement Branch (EB) of both Kolkata and state police conducted raids in markets on Thursday morning to check the prices of potatoes.



On Wednesday a meeting was held at the Nabanna presided by Chief Secretary

Rajiva Sinha, where representatives from the police, state Agriculture department along with the Cold Storage Associations and potato traders' association were present and the Cold Storage Association was informed about legal aspects that could be taken in case anyone is found liable for the abnormal hike in the

prices of potatoes and other vegetables.

On Thursday morning four teams of Kolkata Police's EB visited 48 markets across the city.

The officials checked the prices of potatoes and other vegetables as well. The retail shop owners were asked not to sell potatoes in more than the price stated by the state government.

According to the EB officials, the vendors and wholesalers have been requested to reduce price.

The EB teams will continue to visit the city markets regularly to keep a tab on the prices of potatoes.

Apart from the city markets, the state EB teams have also visited the major markets in Howrah, Hooghly, West Midnapore and a few other districts.