Eastern Rlys to operate local trains with 75% capacity from 5 am to midnight till Feb 28

Kolkata: Returning back to normalcy, Eastern Railway will operate Local/Suburban/EMU trains from 05:00 hrs to 24:00 hrs.



"As advised by the State Government, all Local /Suburban/EMU trains will run normally from 05:00 hrs. to 24:00 hrs. with 75 per cent seating capacity. This restriction will remain in force upto February 28, 2022," said an official of Eastern Railway.

He reiterated that other Coaching trains/Mail-Express trains/Long distance passenger trains/Parcel trains /Freight trains will run as per schedule.

The official informed that Eastern Railway is all set to run one EMU special from Budge Budge to Sealdah on Saturday to clear the anticipated rush of passengers on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's auspicious 126th "Kolkata Return Day". "The Budge Budge – Sealdah EMU Special will leave Budge Budge at 09:55 hrs. to reach Sealdah at 10:52 hrs. and will stop at all stations enroute," said an official of Eastern Railway.

He reiterated that there will be non-Interlocking work for commissioning of patch doubling between Merta Road Jn and Kharia Khangarh stations in Merta Road Jn – Jodhpur section of North Western Railway from February 15, 2022 to February 9, 2022. Due to which 12307 Howrah – Jodhpur Express (Journey Commencing on February 16, February 19, February 20, February 22 and February 23) will remain cancelled between Jaipur and Jodhpur.

12308 Jodhpur – Howrah Express (Journey Commencing on February 18, February 21, February 22, February 24 and February 25) will remain cancelled between Jodhpur and Jaipur.