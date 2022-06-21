Eastern Rlys reschedules 1, cancels 5 trains amid Agnipath protest
KOLKATA: Eastern Railways cancelled five trains and rescheduled one over agitation against the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme for armed forces.
Trains, which go via the East Central Railways (ECR) have continued to remain cancelled owing to the widespread protest. In Bihar, trains were burnt and the protesters vandalized railway property. Protesters descended on railway tracks to demonstrate their disagreement with the scheme.
This led to train routes being disrupted. On Monday, ER cancelled 12023 Howrah-Patna Jan Shatabdi Express, 13235 Sahibganj-Danapur Express, 13009 Howrah-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Doon Express and 13404 Bhagalpur-Ranchi Express.
