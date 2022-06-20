Eastern Rlys cancels 32 trains due to Agnipath protests
KOLKATA: Eastern Railway cancelled 32 trains due to agitation against Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme for armed forces causing trouble to the passengers waiting on the platform for the last two days.
The constant cancellation over the agitation in the areas under the East Central Railway (Bihar) has led to passengers waiting on platforms in stations and worrying about the future course of their journey. Most of them are people who have a connecting train from Howrah to other places or are travelling home or need to reach their destination urgently.
One of them is Subhod Kumar Yadav, a labourer from Nalanda in Bihar who is waiting for two days at the Howrah station for a train to travel back home. He was travelling in a group from Chennai to Howrah and was supposed to take a train from Howrah to Patna.
"This is giving me flashbacks of pandemic times when I had to travel from Bangalore to Nalanda and had to walk back home. The trouble now is I am stuck at a place where I have no accommodation and expenses have gone haywire," Yadav said.
Like him, others too were waiting for trains to travel and have been sucked dry financially. "All we want now is to return home," another passenger to Patna said.
Passengers of the cancelled trains have been trying to find ways to travel back through buses. But they remain unsuccessful as buses are running full from Kolkata to different places in Bihar. Moreover the rates have gone up seeing the demand. Usually a ticket would cost Rs 700, now private buses are costing Rs 1500 for the same route.
This disruption has been caused over Centre's new Agnipath scheme, which will recruit youth for four years in the army. Post which they will be given assistance for the career path they choose. If a person wants to become an entrepreneur, loan and assistance will be given and in case a person wants to continue with studies, they will be given a 12-equivalent certificate.
After protesters agitated for the government to take back the scheme and let the usual recruitment process to army remain i.e. service for at least 15 years, the government offered alteration to the scheme with 10 percent reservation for Agniveers in vacancies for the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles.
However, agitation continued in Bihar where it turned violent with trains, vehicles on roads being burnt. The disruption of rail lines took place in ECR.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Agnipath: 'No rollback; applicants must pledge they didn't take part...19 Jun 2022 8:15 PM GMT
No illegality in Bengal govt's Duare Ration scheme, rules Cal HC19 Jun 2022 7:50 PM GMT
India's youth not meant to be doorkeepers of BJP offices: TMC19 Jun 2022 7:47 PM GMT
PM rues politics on 'good initiatives'19 Jun 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Oppn to meet on June 2119 Jun 2022 7:43 PM GMT