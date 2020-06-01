Eastern Railways to run 8 special trains

Kolkata: Eastern Railway (ER) is all set to run eight pairs (Up and Down) of Special Trains from Sealdah and Howrah station from Monday.



"200 Special Trains will start running over Indian Railway system with effect from June 1, 2020. Among these, eight pairs of Special Trains originating from or running via ER system viz 02377/02378 Sealdah – New Alipurduar –Sealdah special, 02357/02358 Kolkata – Amritsar-- Kolkata bi-weekly special , 02307/02308 Howrah – Jodhpur – Howrah special , 02381/02382 Howrah – New Delhi -- Howrah tri-weekly (via-Gaya) special , 02303/02304 Howrah – New Delhi - Howrah (via-Patna) special (4 days a week), 02201/02202 Sealdah – Bhubaneswar – Sealdah (tri-weekly) special , 02023/02024 Howrah – Patna – Howrah special (except Sunday) and 02213 /02214 Shalimar – Patna – Shalimar (tri-weekly) special trains will start running from Monday," said an official of ER.

While only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel, wearing of face cover/face mask during the journey and downloading of AAROGYA SETU APP are compulsory for the passengers boarding the train.

"The regular Current Booking and Tatkal Booking rules will apply for booking commencing on and from May 31, 2020. General Second Class (GS) coaches will run as Second Class Seating (2S) coaches with sitting reservation. There will be no unreserved coaches in these trains," point out the ER official.

Passengers can book the ticket online or from travel agent. They should reach the station at least 90 minutes before departure of the train.

"More than 3894 Shramik Specials have been run up to May 30, 2020 as per the demand of the concerned States.16 trains were received by South Eastern Railway (SER) on May 30, 2020 for various destinations of West Bengal out of which four Shramik Special trains terminated in SER jurisdiction which were for West Bengal. Today (May 31, 2020), four Shramik Special Trains have arrived at various stations of West Bengal in SER jurisdiction and another 8 trains are forecasted," said an official of SER.

Ensuring that the passengers reach safely from the railway station to their home, special government buses were deployed at Howrah station. South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) ran 8021 intra/ inter-state trips and ferried 2, 45, 004 passengers (including medical persons) from March 21, 2020 to May 30, 2020.