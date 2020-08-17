Eastern Railways opens cyber cell

Kolkata: Eastern Railways (ER) has opened Cyber Cell of RPF to ensure quick detection and investigation of white-collar crimes including e-ticketing frauds.

The new cell, inaugurated by ER General Manager Suneet Sharma at Liluah (Howrah) on Saturday, will add teeth to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in handling cybercrimes.

"This cyber cell will be helpful in resolving illegal and miscreant activities with the aid of modern digital technology. The Cyber Cell also comprises Cyber Forensics Training Cell and Cyber Lab," said an official of ER.

The cyber cell is related to collection of digital evidence through digital equipment. It is equipped with devices for forensic image creation, password recovery, CDR (Call Detail Record) analysis, mobile and computer forensic analysis.

The official pointed out that ER on Saturday had also opened a new RPF line barrack at Howrah containing 45 beds and equipped with all modern facilities. This barrack is also associated with a RPF subsidiary Canteen and state-of-the-art gymnasium.