Eastern Railways launches employees' redressal portal

Kolkata: Eastern Railway's Howrah Division on Wednesday launched E-GRIP (Employee Grievance Redressal and Information Portal).



"It is a unique step towards staff welfare and is a forum of 2-way communication in mitigating employees' grievances in a speedy way and thus will create a further congenial atmosphere among the employees. The system is set in such a simple way so that common staff can use

the portal without any problem," said an official.

The portal has modules for online grievance registration, quarter's application and complaints, safety complaint registration and safety information.

Staff of the Howrah Division will use their Provident Fund Number to register their request.

The software has the feature for the acknowledgement by SMS generation to the user as well as the concerned supervisor with auto-escalation feature to higher levels in case of non-resolution. Progress can be monitored by the user. Administration can also generate reports from the software.

The staff is supposed to fill up the Provident Fund ID, rest will be pulled up. This will also validate genuine employee.

OTP on mobile will also come before registration. To know more, staff should log on to er.indianrailways.gov.in.w