Eastern Railway to restore 5 MEMU passenger train services

kolkata: Eastern Railway has decided to restore MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) passenger train service.



"For the sake of convenience of commuters, five MEMU passenger trains will be restored with effect from May 2, 2022," said an official of Eastern Railway.

While 08651 Barabhum – Asansol MEMU will leave Barabhum daily at 18:50 hours (Short termination at Adra for operational constraints), 08652 Asansol – Barabhum MEMU will leave Asansol daily at 15:05 hours. 08173 Asansol – Tata MEMU will leave Asansol daily at 08:25 hours and 08174 Tata – Asansol MEMU will leave Tata at 08:25 hours. 08657 Adra – Asansol MEMU will leave Adra daily at 07:00 hours.

The official also informed that Eastern Railway will run one pair of summer special train between Howrah and Raxaul to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer season.

03043 Howrah – Raxaul summer special will leave Howrah on every Sunday from May 8 to June 26, 2022 (eight trips). 03044 Raxaul – Howrah summer special will also leave Raxaul on every Sunday from May 8 to June 26, 2022 (eight trips).

The train will be composed of six sleeper class coaches, six general second class coaches, one AC 3-tier and two composite coaches composed of AC 3-tier and AC 2-tier.