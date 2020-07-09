East-West Metro's track laying work may start soon

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL), the executing agency of the East-West Metro project, is likely to start track laying work from Howrah Maidan (under the river Hooghly) to Esplanade this month. "The underwater installation of track will start soon. The work has to be done with much more precision and awareness. Since metro service is frequent, so great friction and heat is generated on the rail. So this work has to be done with proper precautions," said an official.



According to sources, 1,710 metric tons of steel has been brought from Austria. The special type of steel made of various materials including chromium and manganese, having very high observing capacity has been kept in the casting yard of Metro at Howrah Maidan. The entire stretch of East-West Metro from Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan is 16.5 kilometres. The first phase of East West Metro, from Salt Lake Sector V station to Salt Lake Stadium station was inaugurated on February 13.

The path of the East-West Metro will be over the ground from Salt Lake Sector V till Subhas Sarobar Station and then will go underground. In the entire stretch, around 520 metres of tunneling has been done underneath river Hooghly.

"KMRCL engineers will execute the work. We are extra cautious because the tracks are under water. The process of laying tracks will be same as installed in the first phase of the East- West metro," pointed out the official.