East-West Metro work: Displaced residents stage stir

Kolkata: The residents of Madan Dutta Lane at BB Ganguly street, whose houses developed cracks due to the construction work of East-West Metro protested at the Joint Assistance Camp in Goenka College of Commerce and Business Administration on not getting the compensation within 15 days as promised by the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL).



Few residents alleged that they have been coming to the camp on a daily basis querying about the compensation and the status of the construction of their houses. They also claim that few officials had misbehaved with them.

The affected residents have demanded a written document from the KMRCL stating a proper time as to when the compensation, ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh will be given.

The residents claim that the KMRCL had promised to provide the compensation in 15 days but has failed to do so even on the 24th day.

While the KMRCL officials have said that the inquiry into the forms submitted by the affected residents for claiming of the compensation is taking time. Until the process is completed, they will be unable to release the funds.

The daily lives of about 180 people of 28 families in Madan Dutta Lane had suddenly come to a standstill on October 14 after cracks appeared in their houses due to the Metro construction work.