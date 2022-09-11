East Midnapore: CM to hold admin review meet on Sept 13

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will be holding several administrative and political level meetings during her tour of Midnapore between September 12 and 15.



Trinamool Congress West Midnapore co-ordinator Ajit Maity said that Banerjee is expected to reach Kharagpur on September 12 late afternoon and will be putting up at a guest house inside the Kharagpur Industrial Park.

On September 13, Banerjee is expected to finalise the appointment of a new Sabhadhipati of the East Midnapore district. The saha-sabhadhipati is presently acting as the Sabhadhipati as Debabrata Das, the incumbent, died of cancer two months ago.

As many as 56 members of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) of East Midnapore have been asked to be present at the meeting of the TMC chairperson.

Party MLAs of the district will also attend the meeting. It was learnt that Banerjee will be taking the opinion of all the Zilla Parishad members and MLAs before finalising the name of the new Sabhadhipati.

On September 13, the Chief Minister will hold an administrative review meeting of East Midnapore at Nimtouri in Tamluk.

"She will be laying the foundation stone and inaugurating several projects in the district from the meeting," Maity said.

The 19 km Marine drive that stretches from Junput in Kanthi to the Digha gate is likely to be inaugurated virtually by Banerjee from her administrative meeting. The movement of vehicles has already started in the marine drive but its official inauguration is still pending.

The main purpose of the project is the seamless connection of two major tourist destinations in East Midnapore namely Digha and Mandarmani. There are three connecting bridges in the marine drive project namely Nayakhali, Jalda and the longest one at Soila on Pichaboni river.

Banerjee will return to Kharagpur after her administrative review meeting and the next day she will attend a job fair which will be held at the stadium inside the premises of Kharagpur Industrial Park. About 10,000 job letters will be handed over at the job fair.

Maity along with senior officials of the district and police administration visited the site of the Chief Minister's programme at Kharagpur on Saturday to supervise the preparations of the venue.