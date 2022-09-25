East Kolkata Puja theme to create awareness on need to save River Ganga

Kolkata: On the 76th year of the foundation of Purba Kolikata Sarbojonin Durgotsab, a move has been taken to make people aware of preserving the purity of the River Ganga.



River Ganga plays a major role in the worship of Ma Durga. The clay is used to make the idol. The water of the river is used during the Puja and finally, the idol is immersed in it.

Over the years, there has been rampant pollution in the river causing a threat to the aquatic animals. The effluents of various industries along the river have also polluted its water.

The main theme of the Puja will be to create awareness among the people to preserve the purity of the river through models, charts and photos. The organisers of the club said: "According to mythology, Ganga and Durga are two sisters. But while one sister is worshipped the other sister is neglected. The river is clean in the Himalayas, in Hrishikesh or Haridwar and as it moves towards the Bay of Bengal the river gets polluted as people throw plastic, and offload industrial effluent."

There are a few electric crematoriums along the river. In Varanasi, the biggest crematorium at Manikarnika Ghat is situated on the bank of River Ganga. People cremate their near and dear ones and throw the ashes in the river, resulting in pollution.

In Kolkata, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has taken several steps to reduce the level of pollution.

The frames of idols are lifted immediately after immersion with the help of heavy-duty cranes. The clay artisans have been requested to use non-lead colours.

The club organisers said: "We need the water of River Ganga in all our rituals from birth to death. No Hindu marriages are complete without Ganga water. So, we must keep the river clean."