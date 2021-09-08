East Burdwan: TMC leader shot dead

KOLKATA: Tension prevailed at Aushgram in East Burdwan on Tuesday afternoon after a Trinamool Congress leader, who is the son of a Panchayat Pradhan, was allegedly shot dead by BJP-backed miscreants.

According to sources, on Tuesday Shyamal Bakshi, Pradhan of Debshala panchayat went to the Gerai village to attend a programme at the house of Trinamool Congress block president. Shyamal's son Chanchal Bakshi accompanied his father to Gerai. When they were returning to Debshala riding a motorcycle, a few miscreants surrounded them as soon as they left Gerai village. The miscreants allegedly fired several rounds at Chanchal and fled. He was rushed to Jamtara hospital, where doctor declared Chanchal brought dead. TMC leadership alleged that in the Assembly elections, their party gained lead from the Debshala area due to Chanchal's effort. Thus, he became the target of BJP. However, the saffron party denied the allegations.