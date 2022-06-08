East Burdwan: Stock Keeping Unit of regional rice launched

Kolkata: Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL) announced the launch of its premium Stock Keeping Unit (SKU) of regional rice in Bengal on the occasion of Food Safety Day, which falls on Tuesday.



The newly purchased state-of-the-art rice facility is situated in East Burdwan and is running at full capacity catering to the demand for regional rice in the entire east zone.With the addition to the varieties like Miniket and Banskathi, Adani Wilmer Limited has emerged as the only national brand offering rice in regional variants. Fortune Premium Miniket and Banskati rice will be available at Rs 5kg and 10 kg each respectively. Fortune Gobindo Bhog rice, is a premium rice and will be introduced to customers in the next two to three months. The premium range of rice for special occasions will be available in 1kg, 5kg and 10kg.