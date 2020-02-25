East Burdwan introduces app to monitor development schemes

Kolkata: With an aim to accelerate the implementation of various development schemes introduced by the state government and to take stock of such schemes, the East Burdwan district administration has introduced the Samiksha mobile application.



Senior administrative officials in the district will get to know the status of various schemes and how they are implemented throughout the district, sitting at their offices by using the app. This will give an impetus to all the social schemes.

According to a senior official in the district administration, the officials can carry out a real time assessment of various schemes with the help of the new app.

The government employees who will visit various places to examine the progress and implementation of various schemes can also upload

pictures on the app from the spot.

If a government employee comes across any flaw in the implementation of a scheme, he/she will be able to upload their remarks on the app as well.

The administrative officials will be able to access all the feedback and remarks given by the employees and take swift action. The initiative has been taken by the district administration to bridge the gaps which might exist among different layers of the administration.

"The new mobile app Samiksha has to be downloaded on mobile phones. The officials can monitor the implementation of schemes and can also find out the loopholes, if there are any, through the app. The common people will also be able to access certain features of the mobile app to know about the projects and how to avail them. The government employees who will carry out inspections in different places will also provide their feedback on the app. There is a plan to create an option for media interface on the application as well," a top administrative official said.

It may be mentioned here that the district magistrate, along with other officials visit various blocks of East Burdwan once every week to assess the progress of various development works.